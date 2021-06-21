Mirror Protocol Price Hits $4.42 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.42 or 0.00013800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $339.32 million and approximately $86.07 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00121487 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00158725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,804.76 or 0.99381300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,830,353 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

