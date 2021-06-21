Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

