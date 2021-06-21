Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $691,000 in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,962,000 after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $4,240,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $3,601,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 74,681 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $814.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,005. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

