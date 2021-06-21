Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

THG stock opened at $129.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.