Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,828 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $25.57 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

