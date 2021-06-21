Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 16.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

