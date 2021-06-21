Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mitsui Fudosan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS MTSFY opened at $74.70 on Thursday. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.42.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

