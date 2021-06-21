Mizuho Increases Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $80.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on D. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of D opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,204,000 after purchasing an additional 452,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after buying an additional 908,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

