Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after buying an additional 152,401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $180.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

