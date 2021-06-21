Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MONDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16. Mondi has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

