Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 6,600 Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,897,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.26.

