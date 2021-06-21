Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at $436,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $306.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 121.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.24. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.00 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

