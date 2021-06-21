Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,130,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $71.31 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00.

