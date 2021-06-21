Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,884 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Nokia by 100.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 23.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 770,619 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Nokia in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the first quarter valued at $1,980,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nokia by 63.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 679,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NOK stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

