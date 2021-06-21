Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 730 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $735,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.6% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 42,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.93.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $388.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.32. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

