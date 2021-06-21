Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,154 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,716,000 after acquiring an additional 155,147 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,609,000 after buying an additional 1,610,219 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REZI opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

