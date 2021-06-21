Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HSBC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after buying an additional 150,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 129,040.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HSBC by 27.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 485,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 104,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

