Morgan Stanley Boosts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $58.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.76.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $53.02 on Friday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

