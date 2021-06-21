Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (MSD) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on July 15th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE MSD opened at $9.44 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

