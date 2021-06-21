Morgan Stanley Lowers Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $79.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XEC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.69. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

