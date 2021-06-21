Morgan Stanley Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $33.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of APA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.45.

Get APA alerts:

NASDAQ APA opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -344.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is -9.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in APA in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in APA by 3,220.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.