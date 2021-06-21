Morgan Stanley Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $83.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $81.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

