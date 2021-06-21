Morpheus Labs (MITX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.21 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $15.02 million and $1.21 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00056924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00022894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.86 or 0.00704299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00081188 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,303,958 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

