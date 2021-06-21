Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $207.03 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $213.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.