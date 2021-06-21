Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Up 7.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Murphy Oil traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.76. Approximately 95,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,495,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,566 shares of company stock worth $622,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 113,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.