MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MVB Financial were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MVBF. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MVB Financial by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MVB Financial by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $43.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $508.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.02. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MVBF shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

