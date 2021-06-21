Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.01). Myovant Sciences also posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE MYOV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,299. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.88. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,025.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $790,384. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 63,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

