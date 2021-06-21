MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $550.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post sales of $550.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $538.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $562.90 million. MYR Group reported sales of $513.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,819,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 274,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after acquiring an additional 208,023 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2,583.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 26,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2,520.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 115,974 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYRG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.72. 123,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,562. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.13. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

