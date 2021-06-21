NAOS Finance (NAOS) 1-Day Volume Tops $874,247.00

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $874,247.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001434 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NAOS Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00124034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00162295 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,166.18 or 0.98804878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002689 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAOS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAOS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.