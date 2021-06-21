Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading Up 6.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Natera traded as high as $109.12 and last traded at $109.12. Approximately 12,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 894,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.88.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.91.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,703,392.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,582 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,881.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,198 shares of company stock worth $29,740,954 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 44.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,404,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $651,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Natera by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 103,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 1,279.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

