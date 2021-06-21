National Bank Financial Increases EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target to $7.50

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a tender rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.04.

EXFO stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $344.68 million, a PE ratio of 600.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.17. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Equities research analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in EXFO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in EXFO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in EXFO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

