National Bankshares Boosts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$11.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.52.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

TSE FRU opened at C$9.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.68. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$3.19 and a 12-month high of C$9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 2,275.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,250.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.