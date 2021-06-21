National Bankshares Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$4.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.45.

TVE stock opened at C$2.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.52. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.69 and a twelve month high of C$2.90.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$25,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$349,063.92.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

