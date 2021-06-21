National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report $127.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.10 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $104.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $505.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $524.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $542.81 million, with estimates ranging from $507.10 million to $588.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $49.14 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

