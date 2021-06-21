NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.88. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

