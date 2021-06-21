Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,725,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,521,000 after purchasing an additional 97,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,807,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 637,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,436,000 after purchasing an additional 168,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $24,232,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $74.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.72. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $79.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 92.07 and a quick ratio of 92.07.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $379,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

