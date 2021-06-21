NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Position Boosted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 1,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $107.41 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $32.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. UBS Group increased their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA reduced their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.