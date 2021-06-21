New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 795.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 827,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734,628 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,716 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 36,959 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDU opened at $7.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

