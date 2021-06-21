New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.78 Million Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gogo were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 15.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.