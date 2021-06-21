New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.37 Million Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 487,709 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,526,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,340 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after purchasing an additional 572,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $66.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Insiders sold 12,051 shares of company stock valued at $864,163 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

