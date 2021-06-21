New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 71,500 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $152,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPK opened at $17.38 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

