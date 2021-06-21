New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 84,700 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Compass Minerals International worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,877,000 after buying an additional 153,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after buying an additional 132,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after buying an additional 38,816 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth about $19,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMP opened at $58.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

CMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

