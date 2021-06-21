New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lazard were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,400,000 after buying an additional 39,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,322,000 after buying an additional 514,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after buying an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,339,000 after buying an additional 202,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after buying an additional 1,074,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

LAZ opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.08. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

