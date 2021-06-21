Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares rose 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80. Approximately 664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 173,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

Several research analysts have commented on NEWT shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newtek Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $797.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,761 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.