Newton Coin Project (NCP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $100.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $68,001.09 and $100.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000231 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

