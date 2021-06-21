NextDAO One Day Volume Tops $275,472.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $275,472.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00056795 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00059924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00023987 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,032,202,796 coins and its circulating supply is 1,991,970,687 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

