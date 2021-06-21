NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $4.34

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.24. NextDecade shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 5,136 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SL Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,191 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

