NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 454,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,351,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,755,000 after acquiring an additional 559,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.