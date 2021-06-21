NFT Index (NFTI) Price Hits $573.18

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $12,015.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for about $573.18 or 0.01629683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00023803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.24 or 0.00751286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00044374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00083349 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

