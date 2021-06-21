nmcn (LON:NMCN) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

nmcn (LON:NMCN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of NMCN stock opened at GBX 182 ($2.38) on Monday. nmcn has a 12 month low of GBX 133.50 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.92 million and a PE ratio of 4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 211.17.

About nmcn

nmcn plc provides built environment and critical national infrastructure projects in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Built Environment and Water. The Built Environment segment undertakes construction projects ranging from complex multi-storey city center developments to specialist refurbishment schemes.

