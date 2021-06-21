nmcn (LON:NMCN) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

nmcn (LON:NMCN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of NMCN stock opened at GBX 182 ($2.38) on Monday. nmcn has a 12 month low of GBX 133.50 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.92 million and a PE ratio of 4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 211.17.
About nmcn
